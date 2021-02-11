TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.37

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is priced at $2.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.53 and reached a high price of $2.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.47. The stock touched a low price of $2.21.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, TD Holdings Inc. Closes $24.5 Million Private Placement with Affiliated Investors. TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced the closing of a private placement of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock to the Company’s chief executive officer and chairwoman, Ms. Renmei Ouyang, and a significant shareholder, Mr. Shuxiang Zhang for gross proceeds of $24,450,000. Each share of common stock is being sold at a purchase price of $1.63, which is the closing bid price on the day immediately prior to execution of the securities purchase agreement. You can read further details here

TD Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.69 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.59 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) full year performance was 40.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TD Holdings Inc. shares are logging -44.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $4.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1837165 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) recorded performance in the market was 40.88%, having the revenues showcasing -3.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 168.36M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TD Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, TD Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -23.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 655,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

Raw Stochastic average of TD Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TD Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.74%, alongside a boost of 40.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.03% during last recorded quarter.