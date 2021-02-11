Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) was up 2.70%

At the end of the latest market close, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) was valued at $113.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $114.50 while reaching the peak value of $119.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $114.07. The stock current value is $116.44.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, WynnBET Announces Partnership With Memphis Grizzlies. Innovative Sports Marketing Collaboration Will Engage Fans In-Season And Beyond. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $119.81 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $99.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was -11.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -15.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.84 and $137.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6088862 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was 3.20%, having the revenues showcasing 13.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.67B, as it employees total of 30200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.86, with a change in the price was noted +37.14. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +46.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,414,251 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.88%, alongside a downfall of -11.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.89% during last recorded quarter.