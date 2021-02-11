Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) was up 20.98%

At the end of the latest market close, RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) was valued at $3.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.05 while reaching the peak value of $4.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.75. The stock current value is $3.69.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Thermal Kinetics is Awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels Sanitizer-Grade Ethanol Project. RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today provided an update on its recently obtained projects to assist its clients in producing higher grades of ethanol for use in beverage and hygienic applications such as sanitizer-grade ethanol. The recent projects include both USP Grade (US Pharmacopeia) and GNS Grade (Grain Neutral Spirits). You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

RCM Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.40 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) full year performance was 34.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RCM Technologies Inc. shares are logging 12.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 261.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $3.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2775676 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) recorded performance in the market was 78.26%, having the revenues showcasing 158.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.88M, as it employees total of 3410 workers.

The Analysts eye on RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RCM Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.79, with a change in the price was noted +2.15. In a similar fashion, RCM Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +139.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 281,771 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCMT is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical rundown of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)

Raw Stochastic average of RCM Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.26%.

Considering, the past performance of RCM Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.00%, alongside a boost of 34.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 158.04% during last recorded quarter.