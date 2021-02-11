Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) was down -3.58%

At the end of the latest market close, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) was valued at $18.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.25 while reaching the peak value of $18.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.22. The stock current value is $17.84.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering. Ares Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: ARCC) announced that it has priced a public offering of 13,500,000 shares of its common stock. Ares Capital has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on February 16, 2021. The offering of the shares is being made under Ares Capital’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 16, 2020, which became effective automatically upon filing. On February 10, 2021, the official close price of Ares Capital’s common stock on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “ARCC” was $18.50 per share. You can read further details here

Ares Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.80 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $16.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) full year performance was -3.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ares Capital Corporation shares are logging -7.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.90 and $19.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3695034 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) recorded performance in the market was 9.53%, having the revenues showcasing 22.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.82B.

Market experts do have their say about Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Ares Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.89, with a change in the price was noted +4.06. In a similar fashion, Ares Capital Corporation posted a movement of +29.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,917,056 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ares Capital Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.08%, alongside a downfall of -3.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 4.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.15% during last recorded quarter.