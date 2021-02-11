Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Profit Margins posted 15.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) was valued at $19.55. The stock current value is $19.48.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Regions Bank Names Andrew Nix as Chief Governance Officer. Nix to oversee corporate governance framework supporting Regions’ services for customers and communities. You can read further details here

Regions Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.80 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $15.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) full year performance was 18.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regions Financial Corporation shares are logging -0.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.94 and $19.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7450549 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regions Financial Corporation (RF) recorded performance in the market was 20.84%, having the revenues showcasing 27.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.76B, as it employees total of 19564 workers.

The Analysts eye on Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Regions Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.12, with a change in the price was noted +7.45. In a similar fashion, Regions Financial Corporation posted a movement of +61.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,683,612 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RF is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Technical rundown of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Regions Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.29%, alongside a boost of 18.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.99% during last recorded quarter.