Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) Could Pay Off Investors

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) is priced at $11.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.349 and reached a high price of $11.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.39. The stock touched a low price of $11.11.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Award of a Contract for Next Generation Rubidium Atomic Clock. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) today announced the award of a contract for its digital Rubidium Atomic Clock, a next generation, high-precision frequency and timing source. Contract value is approximately $4.5 m. Details of the contract are not being released. You can read further details here

Frequency Electronics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.02 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $10.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) full year performance was 23.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Frequency Electronics Inc. shares are logging -3.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.95 and $12.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17623 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) recorded performance in the market was 3.59%, having the revenues showcasing 13.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.97M, as it employees total of 220 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Frequency Electronics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.38, with a change in the price was noted +1.49. In a similar fashion, Frequency Electronics Inc. posted a movement of +14.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,375 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FEIM is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)

Raw Stochastic average of Frequency Electronics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Frequency Electronics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.42%, alongside a boost of 23.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.85% during last recorded quarter.