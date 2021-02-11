Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) market price of $4.96 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN). It is currently valued at $4.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.72, after setting-off with the price of $4.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.85.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Ossen Innovation Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement for Going Private Transaction. – Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSN), a China-based manufacturer of an array of plain surface, rare earth and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with New Ossen Group Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the Law of the British Virgin Islands (the “Parent”), and New Ossen Innovation Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the Law of the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which the Parent will acquire the Company for US$1.70 in cash per ordinary share of the Company (the “Shares”), or US$5.10 in cash per American Depositary Share of the Company (each, an “ADS”, representing three Shares). You can read further details here

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.72 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $4.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) full year performance was 70.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. shares are logging -13.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $5.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 50633 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) recorded performance in the market was 2.75%, having the revenues showcasing 8.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.96M, as it employees total of 176 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.53, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +13.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 30,500 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSN is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.45%, alongside a boost of 70.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.99% during last recorded quarter.