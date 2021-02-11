OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.14

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is priced at $52.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $56.13 and reached a high price of $56.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $53.72. The stock touched a low price of $52.50.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously-announced proposed secondary public offering of 8.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock by certain entities managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Värde Partners, Inc. (together, the “selling stockholders”) at a price to the public of $53.00 per share. The 8.0 million shares of common stock to be sold in this offering represents approximately 6.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of February 1, 2021. The size of the offering has been upsized from 7.0 million shares to 8.0 million shares. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

OneMain Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.00 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $44.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) full year performance was 28.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OneMain Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 362.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.45 and $59.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1790099 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) recorded performance in the market was 11.54%, having the revenues showcasing 40.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.03B, as it employees total of 9700 workers.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the OneMain Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.97, with a change in the price was noted +20.92. In a similar fashion, OneMain Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +65.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 749,431 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OMF is recording 5.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.61.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of OneMain Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of OneMain Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.87%, alongside a boost of 28.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.59% during last recorded quarter.