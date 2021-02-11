Here is why Zillow Group Inc. (Z) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.90%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zillow Group Inc. (Z), which is $189.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $171.15 after opening rate of $170.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $161.21 before closing at $164.70.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Zillow Group Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Zillow Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $190.79 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $125.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) full year performance was 224.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zillow Group Inc. shares are logging 10.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 846.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.04 and $171.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2774309 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zillow Group Inc. (Z) recorded performance in the market was 26.89%, having the revenues showcasing 58.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.32B, as it employees total of 5409 workers.

Analysts verdict on Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Zillow Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 119.53, with a change in the price was noted +92.53. In a similar fashion, Zillow Group Inc. posted a movement of +96.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,946,152 in trading volumes.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Zillow Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Zillow Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 118.64%, alongside a boost of 224.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.18% during last recorded quarter.