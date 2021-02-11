Here is why Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.85%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), which is $65.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $69.89 after opening rate of $65.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $63.62 before closing at $65.49.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, Jumia to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 24, 2021. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), (“Jumia”), today announced that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. You can read further details here

Jumia Technologies AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.89 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $33.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) full year performance was 1059.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jumia Technologies AG shares are logging -3.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2946.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.15 and $67.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6940344 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) recorded performance in the market was 62.35%, having the revenues showcasing 309.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.84B, as it employees total of 4170 workers.

Analysts verdict on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jumia Technologies AG a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.09, with a change in the price was noted +57.42. In a similar fashion, Jumia Technologies AG posted a movement of +709.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,993,926 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JMIA is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jumia Technologies AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 300.18%, alongside a boost of 1059.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 79.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 309.44% during last recorded quarter.