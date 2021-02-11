Here is why Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.88%

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) is priced at $16.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.37 and reached a high price of $15.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.68. The stock touched a low price of $14.165.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Absolute Software Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Accelerating annual revenue growth of 16% driven by strong ARR growth of 17%. You can read further details here

Absolute Software Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.20 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $11.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) full year performance was 112.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Absolute Software Corporation shares are logging 6.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 233.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.90 and $15.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 202518 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) recorded performance in the market was 23.26%, having the revenues showcasing 29.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 716.06M, as it employees total of 520 workers.

Specialists analysis on Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Absolute Software Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.88, with a change in the price was noted +6.32. In a similar fashion, Absolute Software Corporation posted a movement of +63.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 92,542 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)

Raw Stochastic average of Absolute Software Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.84%, alongside a boost of 112.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.11% during last recorded quarter.