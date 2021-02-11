Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is on the roll with an average volume of 660.39K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG). It is currently valued at $30.90. When the trading was stopped its value was $33.91.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q4 2020 Results. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) reported for the three months ended December 31, 2020 revenue of $423.2 million, net income of $27.7 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted common share, and cash flow from operations of $75.7 million. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20625 per common share, the 70th consecutive increase since the initiation of dividend payments in 2003. Additionally, the Company expects to repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of its common stock, pursuant to its previous authorization, over the next 12 months. You can read further details here

Healthcare Services Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.80 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $27.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) full year performance was 17.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares are logging -13.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.80 and $35.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1526215 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) recorded performance in the market was 9.96%, having the revenues showcasing 27.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.28B, as it employees total of 51000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Healthcare Services Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.93, with a change in the price was noted +8.73. In a similar fashion, Healthcare Services Group Inc. posted a movement of +39.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 623,102 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCSG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Healthcare Services Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Healthcare Services Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.88%, alongside a boost of 17.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.42% during last recorded quarter.