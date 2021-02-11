Gear up for the change! Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has hit the volume of 2600907

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is priced at $73.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $81.53 and reached a high price of $87.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $81.97. The stock touched a low price of $73.50.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, Nanox Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares. NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,091,635 of its ordinary shares by certain non-officer, non-director shareholders (the “selling shareholders”) at a public offering price of $62.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares are logging -22.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 263.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.25 and $94.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2600907 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) recorded performance in the market was 61.06%, having the revenues showcasing 115.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.19B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.60, with a change in the price was noted +45.44. In a similar fashion, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. posted a movement of +161.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,209,909 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNOX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nano-X Imaging Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.06%. The shares increased approximately by 7.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 115.47% during last recorded quarter.