Gear up for the change! Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) has hit the volume of 326939

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is priced at $2.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.04 and reached a high price of $2.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.14. The stock touched a low price of $2.0202.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP), announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution on the Partnership’s common units of $0.04 per common unit, as well as a cash distribution of $0.17875 per unit on the Partnership’s preferred units for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The fourth quarter 2020 distributions for both the common and preferred units remain unchanged from those paid for the third quarter of 2020. The distributions are payable on February 12, 2021, on all outstanding common and preferred units to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021. You can read further details here

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.18 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.95 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) full year performance was 91.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares are logging -3.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 301.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $2.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 326939 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) recorded performance in the market was 7.54%, having the revenues showcasing 41.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.33M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

The Analysts eye on Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.58. In a similar fashion, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. posted a movement of +38.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 244,049 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKEP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Technical rundown of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)

Raw Stochastic average of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.63%, alongside a boost of 91.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.72% during last recorded quarter.