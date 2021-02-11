Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.50M in the recent 3 months

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is priced at $202.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $214.00 and reached a high price of $229.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $200.10. The stock touched a low price of $200.60.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman. You can read further details here

Enphase Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $229.04 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $167.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) full year performance was 409.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enphase Energy Inc. shares are logging -9.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 840.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.49 and $222.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6453120 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recorded performance in the market was 15.16%, having the revenues showcasing 72.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.85B, as it employees total of 577 workers.

Specialists analysis on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 141.07, with a change in the price was noted +135.20. In a similar fashion, Enphase Energy Inc. posted a movement of +202.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,726,912 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENPH is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 200.25%, alongside a boost of 409.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.59% during last recorded quarter.