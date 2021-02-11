Drive Shack Inc. (DS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.85M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Drive Shack Inc. (DS), which is $2.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.95 after opening rate of $2.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.65 before closing at $2.64.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Drive Shack Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS, the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today that it priced its underwritten public offering of 20,833,334 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $2.40 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $50 million. All shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. The Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 3,124,999 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Drive Shack Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.65 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $2.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) full year performance was -16.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Drive Shack Inc. shares are logging -21.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 231.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6270436 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Drive Shack Inc. (DS) recorded performance in the market was 19.75%, having the revenues showcasing 102.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 244.99M, as it employees total of 4658 workers.

The Analysts eye on Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Drive Shack Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.92, with a change in the price was noted +1.44. In a similar fashion, Drive Shack Inc. posted a movement of +102.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,283,949 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Raw Stochastic average of Drive Shack Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Drive Shack Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.64%, alongside a downfall of -16.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.13% during last recorded quarter.