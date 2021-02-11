CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) market price of $20.27 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH). It is currently valued at $20.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.10, after setting-off with the price of $22.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.04.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, CPS Technologies Corporation receives Purchase Order for HybridTech Armor© Panels for Aircraft Carrier. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) today announced receipt of a purchase order for HybridTech Armor© Panels to be installed as the strike face of advanced ballistic shields to support U.S. Navy CVN class ships. The shields provide ballistic protection for crew-served weapons stations and the sailors manning them. The purchase order covers panels to equip all crew-served weapons stations on one aircraft carrier. You can read further details here

CPS Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.00 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) full year performance was 1496.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CPS Technologies Corporation shares are logging -32.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2203.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1250571 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) recorded performance in the market was 629.14%, having the revenues showcasing 1337.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 248.71M, as it employees total of 152 workers.

The Analysts eye on CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CPS Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.04, with a change in the price was noted +18.68. In a similar fashion, CPS Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +1,174.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,655,360 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPSH is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

Raw Stochastic average of CPS Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.22%.

Considering, the past performance of CPS Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 629.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 847.20%, alongside a boost of 1496.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 533.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1337.59% during last recorded quarter.