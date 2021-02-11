Analysts Mean recommendation for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) was 1.90: Is this the key time?

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is priced at $213.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $205.51 and reached a high price of $205.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $198.72. The stock touched a low price of $191.96.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, Varonis Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Follow-on Offering of Common Stock. Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) (“Varonis”) today announced it has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,307,693 shares of its common stock, at a price of $195.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $450 million, before deducting the underwriters’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Varonis. Varonis granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 346,153 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Varonis Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $220.54 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $155.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) full year performance was 123.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Varonis Systems Inc. shares are logging 3.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 336.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.95 and $205.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 598713 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) recorded performance in the market was 21.46%, having the revenues showcasing 63.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.20B, as it employees total of 1574 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Varonis Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 142.92, with a change in the price was noted +101.40. In a similar fashion, Varonis Systems Inc. posted a movement of +90.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 345,266 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VRNS is recording 2.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.62.

Technical breakdown of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Raw Stochastic average of Varonis Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Varonis Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.36%, alongside a boost of 123.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.11% during last recorded quarter.