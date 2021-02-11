Analysts Mean recommendation for Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) is priced at $1.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.12 and reached a high price of $1.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.06. The stock touched a low price of $0.972.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics Announce Special Meetings of Stockholders Related to Proposed Merger to Be Held on March 18, 2021. – Record date for each Special Meeting of Stockholders is February 5, 2021 -. You can read further details here

Neos Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) full year performance was -20.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -31.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 179.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $1.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21491501 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS) recorded performance in the market was 101.70%, having the revenues showcasing 125.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.02M, as it employees total of 213 workers.

The Analysts eye on Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Neos Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6726, with a change in the price was noted +0.5999. In a similar fashion, Neos Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +90.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,241,235 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Neos Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.06%.

Considering, the past performance of Neos Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.23%, alongside a downfall of -20.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 125.56% during last recorded quarter.