Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $15.17

For the readers interested in the stock health of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). It is currently valued at $21.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.56, after setting-off with the price of $19.46. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.4864 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.81.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Amkor Technology Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; HNI to Join S&P SmallCap 600. Amkor Technology Inc. (NASD: AMKR) will replace HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) in the S&P MidCap 400 and HNI Corp will replace Virtusa Corp. (NASD: VRTU) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 16. Baring Private Equity Asia is acquiring Virtusa in a deal that is expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. HNI is more representative of the small-cap market space. You can read further details here

Amkor Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.52 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $14.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) full year performance was 42.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amkor Technology Inc. shares are logging 9.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 296.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.40 and $19.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1925582 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) recorded performance in the market was 24.73%, having the revenues showcasing 46.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.38B, as it employees total of 29650 workers.

Analysts verdict on Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amkor Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.50, with a change in the price was noted +9.74. In a similar fashion, Amkor Technology Inc. posted a movement of +86.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,155,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMKR is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Amkor Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Amkor Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.07%, alongside a boost of 42.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.72% during last recorded quarter.