WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.53M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), which is $11.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.56 after opening rate of $10.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.65 before closing at $10.03.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, WiMi Announces Release of EV Holographic AR Application Product “WiMi HoloAR HUD”. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider in China, today announced the launch of its new electric vehicle (“EV”) holographic AR application product “WiMi HoloAR HUD”, further expanding the Company’s suite of holographic product offerings. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares are logging -61.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.20 and $29.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6900384 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) recorded performance in the market was 95.31%, having the revenues showcasing 82.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 743.85M, as it employees total of 122 workers.

Market experts do have their say about WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.44, with a change in the price was noted +4.26. In a similar fashion, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. posted a movement of +60.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,407,334 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WIMI is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

Raw Stochastic average of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 95.31%. The shares increased approximately by 23.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 84.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.93% during last recorded quarter.