Why is OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) up 111.41% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX). It is currently valued at $5.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.96, after setting-off with the price of $5.91. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.98.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Oncocyte Announces Closing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced the closing the sale of 8,947,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share in its previously announced underwritten public offering, including 1,167,000 shares sold upon the exercise in full of a 15% over-allotment option by the underwriters. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $40.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering closed on February 9, 2021. You can read further details here

OncoCyte Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.30 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $2.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) full year performance was 111.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OncoCyte Corporation shares are logging -11.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 383.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $6.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1959001 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) recorded performance in the market was 132.64%, having the revenues showcasing 251.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 387.09M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the OncoCyte Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.43, with a change in the price was noted +4.10. In a similar fashion, OncoCyte Corporation posted a movement of +280.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,907,161 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCX is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of OncoCyte Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of OncoCyte Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 132.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 208.89%, alongside a boost of 111.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 85.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 251.90% during last recorded quarter.