Why is Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) down -15.32% from the day 1 this year?

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) is priced at $6.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.635 and reached a high price of $6.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.69. The stock touched a low price of $6.57.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Initiation of New Stock Repurchase Plan. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Nasdaq: KFFB) the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company has substantially completed the stock repurchase program which was initiated December 19, 2018, and that the Board of Directors has authorized the purchase of up to 150,000 shares in a new stock repurchase program. The shares repurchased through the new program will be held as treasury stock. Repurchases will be effected through open market purchases or unsolicited privately negotiated transactions. The stock repurchase program will be dependent on market conditions and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that the Company will repurchase. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.16 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $6.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) full year performance was -15.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are logging -19.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.40 and $8.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14342 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) recorded performance in the market was 5.85%, having the revenues showcasing 8.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.66M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kentucky First Federal Bancorp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.40, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp posted a movement of +9.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,019 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KFFB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.92%, alongside a downfall of -15.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.78% during last recorded quarter.