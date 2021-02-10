Why is Inpixon (INPX) down -42.28% from the day 1 this year?

Inpixon (INPX) is priced at $1.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.76 and reached a high price of $1.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.71. The stock touched a low price of $1.66.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Inpixon Launches Next-Generation RTLS Anchor for Integrators and OEMs. Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced its next-generation chirp RTLS anchor board, delivering significantly reduced size, newly integrated antennas, and more robust operating temperature tolerances than the previous generation. Designed to be advanced yet affordable, Inpixon’s latest product is intended to accelerate the adoption of large-scale, real-time location systems (RTLS) in mass market applications. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Inpixon had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Inpixon (INPX) full year performance was -42.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inpixon shares are logging -46.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $3.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11256167 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inpixon (INPX) recorded performance in the market was 68.63%, having the revenues showcasing 65.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.88M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

The Analysts eye on Inpixon (INPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inpixon a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1379, with a change in the price was noted +0.6000. In a similar fashion, Inpixon posted a movement of +53.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,142,995 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INPX is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Inpixon (INPX)

Raw Stochastic average of Inpixon in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Inpixon, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.42%, alongside a downfall of -42.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.38% during last recorded quarter.