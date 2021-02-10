TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 27.70%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), which is $5.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.96 after opening rate of $4.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.84 before closing at $4.87.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, TOMI Environmental to the Rescue: Company Launches Purchase Incentive Program for SteraMist Products as Competitors Contend With Equipment Recall. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) invites potential customers to transition to SteraMist products with a new purchase incentive program following the recent recall of Victory Innovations and Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers (ESS) by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled products included lithium-ion battery packs in handheld and backpack sprayers that overheated, melted and exploded during use, resulting in property damage and possible injury.1. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.96 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $4.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) full year performance was 130.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. shares are logging -65.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.92 and $17.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1255745 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) recorded performance in the market was 29.21%, having the revenues showcasing -16.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.21M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.83, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -1.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 193,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOMZ is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.56%, alongside a boost of 130.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.83% during last recorded quarter.