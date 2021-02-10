Time to Buy Beat-Down Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), which is $26.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.78 after opening rate of $26.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.14 before closing at $26.15.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 16,382,793 shares of its common stock by certain institutional shareholders of the company, including certain affiliates of AEA Investors LP (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”), which is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $407.1 million. The offering is expected to close on February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.63 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $24.75 for the same time period, recorded on 02/03/21.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) full year performance was 9.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares are logging -16.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 271.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.09 and $31.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10301878 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) recorded performance in the market was -2.41%, having the revenues showcasing 9.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.17B, as it employees total of 4020 workers.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.30, with a change in the price was noted +5.91. In a similar fashion, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. posted a movement of +28.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,058,275 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQUA is recording 1.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.95%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.28%, alongside a boost of 9.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.12% during last recorded quarter.