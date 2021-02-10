Time to Buy Beat-Down Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO). It is currently valued at $10.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.50, after setting-off with the price of $10.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.71 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.07.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Ekso Bionics Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $40 Million. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (“Ekso Bionics”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,902,440 shares of common stock of Ekso Bionics, at a price to the public of $10.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.98 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $5.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) full year performance was 85.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -32.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 352.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $14.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4722849 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) recorded performance in the market was 66.07%, having the revenues showcasing 145.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.67M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.00, with a change in the price was noted +4.74. In a similar fashion, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +87.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 200,117 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EKSO is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.33%, alongside a boost of 85.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 145.30% during last recorded quarter.