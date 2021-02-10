Time to Buy Beat-Down Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is priced at $16.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.6986 and reached a high price of $13.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.93. The stock touched a low price of $11.7142.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Blueberries Medical Appoints Former Clever Leaves Global Head of B2B as President of Latin American Operations. Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or “Blueberries”), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce the appointment of José María Forero, the former Global Head of B2B of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves”) as President of Latin American Operations, effective February 16, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares are logging 19.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.02 and $14.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4425793 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) recorded performance in the market was 45.28%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 307.35M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Specialists analysis on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLVR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.28%. The shares increased approximately by 23.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.43% in the period of the last 30 days.