Time to Buy Beat-Down Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is priced at $19.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.00 and reached a high price of $35.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.18. The stock touched a low price of $8.2876.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Applied UV Announces Acquisition of the Airocide(R) Technology Platform for Airborne Pathogen Reduction. Developed with NASA as a patented pathogen killing technology. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied UV Inc. shares are logging 51.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 336.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.52 and $12.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 117791376 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) recorded performance in the market was 329.41%, having the revenues showcasing 212.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 147.63M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Applied UV Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.88, with a change in the price was noted +13.46. In a similar fashion, Applied UV Inc. posted a movement of +215.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,652,488 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUVI is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Applied UV Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Applied UV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 329.41%. The shares increased approximately by 300.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by 287.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 212.36% during last recorded quarter.