ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.16M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) was valued at $3.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.45 while reaching the peak value of $4.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.40. The stock current value is $4.03.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, ThermoGenesis Holdings Launches a GMP Compliant Automated Cell Washing and Reformulation System — PXP™-LAVARE — for CAR-T Manufacturing. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that it has completed the development process, submitted a Letter to File and updated the device listing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the PXP™-LAVARE System. The PXP-LAVARE is a GMP compliant automated cell processing system and allows for fast, automated, and reliable washing and reformation of cell suspensions. The PXP-LAVARE system is an optional cell reformation accessory designed for use along with the PXP™-1000 System, a U.S. FDA-cleared 510(k) class II medical device that is used for downstream cGMP compliant clinical manufacturing of cell-based therapeutics, such as chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cells. You can read further details here

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.45 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) full year performance was -21.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares are logging -71.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $14.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3185369 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) recorded performance in the market was 84.21%, having the revenues showcasing 71.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.61M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.56, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +11.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,014,096 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THMO is recording 1.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.90.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.23%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.84%, alongside a downfall of -21.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.88% during last recorded quarter.