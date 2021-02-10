The Kroger Co. (KR) Quarterly Performance is 1.27%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, The Kroger Co. (KR) was valued at $33.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.33 while reaching the peak value of $33.798 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.30. The stock current value is $33.59.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Kroger Announces New Vaccine Payment for All Associates. Retailer also provides an additional $50 million in rewards for associates, totaling $1.5 billion invested in fiscal year 2020 in rewarding frontline associates and safeguarding the health of associates and customers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read further details here

The Kroger Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.99 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $31.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

The Kroger Co. (KR) full year performance was 19.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Kroger Co. shares are logging -21.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.06 and $42.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10249852 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Kroger Co. (KR) recorded performance in the market was 5.76%, having the revenues showcasing 1.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.81B, as it employees total of 435000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Kroger Co. (KR)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the The Kroger Co. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.79, with a change in the price was noted +1.57. In a similar fashion, The Kroger Co. posted a movement of +4.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,856,067 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KR is recording 1.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.18.

Technical breakdown of The Kroger Co. (KR)

Raw Stochastic average of The Kroger Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Kroger Co., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.11%, alongside a boost of 19.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.27% during last recorded quarter.