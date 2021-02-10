Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) was down -13.05%

At the end of the latest market close, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) was valued at $1.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.16 while reaching the peak value of $1.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.09. The stock current value is $0.97.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Pricing of $19.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 21,855,280 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at a price to the public of $0.90 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent). The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $19.7 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by Staffing. The offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3100 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.6650 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) full year performance was 30.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares are logging -70.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 247.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19256119 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) recorded performance in the market was 66.64%, having the revenues showcasing 0.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.46M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9395, with a change in the price was noted +0.3687. In a similar fashion, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +60.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,937,772 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Raw Stochastic average of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.37%, alongside a boost of 30.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.45% during last recorded quarter.