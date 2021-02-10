Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) was up 25.57%

At the end of the latest market close, AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) was valued at $3.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.50 while reaching the peak value of $4.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.28. The stock current value is $4.37.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, AirNet Entered Into Investment Agreement With Northern Shore Group Ltd.. AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. (“AirNet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANTE), an in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia in China, today announced that on February 4, 2021, it has entered into an investment agreement (the “Agreement”) with Northern Shore Group Ltd. (“Northern Shore”), an unaffiliated party of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 28,412,806 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.001 per share (each a “Share”), or approximately 19 % of the Company’s currently outstanding Shares, to Northern Shore, in exchange for the delivery and transfer from Northern Shore to the Company of either 401 A10 Pro or 1,200 588/580-8 computer servers specifically designed for mining cryptocurrencies depending upon availability prior to the closing date. The computer servers are valued at US$ 5,540,497.19, representing a per Share consideration of US$0.195, or US$1.95 per American depositary share of the Company (each representing ten Shares). The per ADS consideration represents a 20% discount to the average closing price of the Company’s ADSs over the 20-trading day period ended on February 2, 2021 Eastern Time, two trading days prior to the date on which the Agreement was signed. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

AirNet Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.38 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) full year performance was 349.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AirNet Technology Inc. shares are logging 13.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 597.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $3.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4260524 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) recorded performance in the market was 99.54%, having the revenues showcasing 286.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.60M, as it employees total of 220 workers.

The Analysts eye on AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AirNet Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.52, with a change in the price was noted +3.51. In a similar fashion, AirNet Technology Inc. posted a movement of +406.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,015,072 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANTE is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical rundown of AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE)

Raw Stochastic average of AirNet Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.53%.

Considering, the past performance of AirNet Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 367.88%, alongside a boost of 349.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 62.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by 60.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 286.73% during last recorded quarter.