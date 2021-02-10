Reason’s why A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $14.25

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is priced at $9.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.28 and reached a high price of $11.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.70. The stock touched a low price of $11.10.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, A10 Networks Reports Record GAAP Net Income of $7.8 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2020. Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.10, non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 and Full Year GAAP EPS of $0.22, non-GAAP EPS of $0.44;Full-Year 2020 Revenue Growth of 6% and Fourth Quarter Cash Flow from Operations of $16.8 Million. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

A10 Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.86 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $8.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) full year performance was 62.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, A10 Networks Inc. shares are logging -18.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $11.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2359536 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) recorded performance in the market was 18.66%, having the revenues showcasing 56.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 921.26M, as it employees total of 810 workers.

Specialists analysis on A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the A10 Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.34, with a change in the price was noted +2.51. In a similar fashion, A10 Networks Inc. posted a movement of +35.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 894,563 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATEN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

Raw Stochastic average of A10 Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.95%, alongside a boost of 62.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.21% during last recorded quarter.