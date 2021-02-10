Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) market price of $3.05 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) is priced at $3.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.90 and reached a high price of $2.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.89. The stock touched a low price of $2.86.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Quest Resource Holding Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) (“Quest”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Quest Resource Holding Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.15 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) full year performance was 20.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares are logging 2.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 154698 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) recorded performance in the market was 25.11%, having the revenues showcasing 56.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.10M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.15, with a change in the price was noted +1.13. In a similar fashion, Quest Resource Holding Corporation posted a movement of +58.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 41,545 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QRHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC)

Raw Stochastic average of Quest Resource Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.66%.

Considering, the past performance of Quest Resource Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.98%, alongside a boost of 20.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.77% during last recorded quarter.