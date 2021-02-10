Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -0.33

For the readers interested in the stock health of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG). It is currently valued at $3.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.78, after setting-off with the price of $2.73. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.68 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.72.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Planet Green Holdings Corp. Entered Into Financing Transaction. Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: PLAG) announced today that the Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with three investors (the “Transaction”). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will receive gross proceeds of $6,750,000 in the aggregate, in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 2,700,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, representing a purchase price of approximately $2.50 per share. The Transaction will be closed on customary closing conditions of this type of transaction. You can read further details here

Planet Green Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.45 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) full year performance was 20.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares are logging -37.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.53 and $4.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 977402 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) recorded performance in the market was 21.97%, having the revenues showcasing 43.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.33M, as it employees total of 238 workers.

Analysts verdict on Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Planet Green Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.16, with a change in the price was noted +1.44. In a similar fashion, Planet Green Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +77.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 210,515 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLAG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Green Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Planet Green Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.41%, alongside a boost of 20.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.16% during last recorded quarter.