PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.17

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is priced at $2.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.30 and reached a high price of $2.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.24. The stock touched a low price of $2.30.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, PAVmed to Hold Business Update Conference Call on February 22, 2021. PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that the Company will host a business update conference call on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will provide a business update including an overview of the Company’s near-term milestones and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, the Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results. You can read further details here

PAVmed Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.66 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) full year performance was 68.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PAVmed Inc. shares are logging -28.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $3.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11732236 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) recorded performance in the market was 16.51%, having the revenues showcasing 41.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 180.11M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the PAVmed Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.96, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, PAVmed Inc. posted a movement of +31.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,438,926 in trading volumes.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PAVmed Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PAVmed Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.18%, alongside a boost of 68.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.55% during last recorded quarter.