Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.11

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is priced at $6.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.10 and reached a high price of $8.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.20. The stock touched a low price of $7.56.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Panbela Announces Research Agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The collaboration is intended to focus on the further development of Panbela’s investigative agent SBP-101, including activity in cell lines outside of pancreatic cancer, biomarkers informing diagnostics and potential combination with checkpoint inhibitors. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.80 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $3.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) full year performance was 64.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -39.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.37 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 532750 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) recorded performance in the market was 130.34%, having the revenues showcasing 171.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.89M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.74, with a change in the price was noted +3.15. In a similar fashion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +100.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 110,040 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBLA is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Panbela Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 130.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.50%, alongside a boost of 64.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 125.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 171.52% during last recorded quarter.