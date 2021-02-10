Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) is on the roll with an average volume of 34.57K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB), which is $51.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $52.50 after opening rate of $47.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $47.31 before closing at $51.20.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Reports Record Net Income of $11.8 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.39 for the Fourth Quarter. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $11.8 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $7.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. You can read further details here

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.50 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $35.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) full year performance was 4.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares are logging -1.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 232.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.52 and $52.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 86687 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) recorded performance in the market was 41.16%, having the revenues showcasing 83.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 416.77M, as it employees total of 167 workers.

Specialists analysis on Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.27, with a change in the price was noted +20.18. In a similar fashion, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. posted a movement of +64.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MCB is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Trends and Technical analysis: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)

Raw Stochastic average of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.01%, alongside a boost of 4.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.91% during last recorded quarter.