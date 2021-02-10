Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 944.49K

For the readers interested in the stock health of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX). It is currently valued at $2.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.72, after setting-off with the price of $2.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.596 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.65.

Recently in News on January 6, 2021, Leap Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021. You can read further details here

Leap Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.24 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) full year performance was 42.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -9.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $3.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2539807 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) recorded performance in the market was 17.78%, having the revenues showcasing 20.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 150.23M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Leap Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.03, with a change in the price was noted +1.08. In a similar fashion, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +56.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 820,740 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Leap Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.86%, alongside a boost of 42.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.45% during last recorded quarter.