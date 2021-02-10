International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.67M in the recent 3 months

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is priced at $18.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.15 and reached a high price of $19.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.31. The stock touched a low price of $16.96.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, IGT Adds Engaging iLottery Games to Kentucky Lottery Corporation’s Portfolio via Four-Year Contract Extension. IGT PlayDigital PlayLottery Content Will Include the Company’s Patented Cash Pop Draw Game. You can read further details here

International Game Technology PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.40 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $15.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) full year performance was 30.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Game Technology PLC shares are logging -3.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 413.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.59 and $19.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7849306 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) recorded performance in the market was 8.91%, having the revenues showcasing 103.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.74B, as it employees total of 11922 workers.

Specialists analysis on International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the International Game Technology PLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.51, with a change in the price was noted +6.14. In a similar fashion, International Game Technology PLC posted a movement of +49.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,608,776 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IGT is recording 8.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Raw Stochastic average of International Game Technology PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.36%, alongside a boost of 30.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 103.19% during last recorded quarter.