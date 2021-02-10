Here is why Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recent weekly performance of 6.25% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). It is currently valued at $3.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.24, after setting-off with the price of $3.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.73.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Vehicles Supply Contract between Haitaoche Limited and China National Vehicles Import & Export Company. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that Haitaoche Limited (“Haitaoche”) has entered, through one of its subsidiaries, into a five-year vehicles supply contract (the “Vehicles Supply Contract”) with China National Vehicles Imp & Exp Co., Ltd. (“CVC”) on January 11, 2021. Kaixin entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Haitaoche on December 31, 2020, pursuant to which Kaixin will acquire 100% of the share capital of Haitaoche from the shareholders of Haitaoche.1. You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.96 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $3.40 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was 239.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -70.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 877.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7420493 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was 4.83%, having the revenues showcasing 7.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 256.65M, as it employees total of 279 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.55, with a change in the price was noted +3.43. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of +712.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,666,671 in trading volumes.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kaixin Auto Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 272.38%, alongside a boost of 239.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.12% during last recorded quarter.