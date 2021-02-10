Here is why ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.79%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), which is $16.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.17 after opening rate of $17.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.42 before closing at $18.07.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site. ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its fourth quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. As announced previously, the company and IAC will host a virtual conference call to discuss both companies’ respective fourth quarter results and to answer questions. The virtual conference call will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Joey Levin, Chairman of ANGI Homeservices and CEO of IAC; Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices; Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC and interim CFO of ANGI Homeservices; and Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo. You can read further details here

ANGI Homeservices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.17 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $11.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) full year performance was 96.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares are logging -14.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 301.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.10 and $19.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3612071 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) recorded performance in the market was 24.74%, having the revenues showcasing 64.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.10B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ANGI Homeservices Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.96, with a change in the price was noted +5.28. In a similar fashion, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted a movement of +47.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,205,069 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANGI is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Technical breakdown of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

Raw Stochastic average of ANGI Homeservices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ANGI Homeservices Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.19%, alongside a boost of 96.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.44% during last recorded quarter.