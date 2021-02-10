Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.65M in the recent 3 months

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) is priced at $0.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.73 and reached a high price of $0.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.74. The stock touched a low price of $0.72.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, IIROC Trade Resumption – GSV. Trading resumes in:. You can read further details here

Gold Standard Ventures Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8200 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.6111 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) full year performance was -1.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are logging -34.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20438727 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) recorded performance in the market was 2.24%, having the revenues showcasing 4.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 233.22M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gold Standard Ventures Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7213, with a change in the price was noted -0.0486. In a similar fashion, Gold Standard Ventures Corp posted a movement of -5.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,387,967 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Standard Ventures Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.37%.

Considering, the past performance of Gold Standard Ventures Corp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.57%, alongside a downfall of -1.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.18% during last recorded quarter.