Gear up for the change! XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has hit the volume of 9768748

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is priced at $20.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.22 and reached a high price of $21.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.40. The stock touched a low price of $19.85.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, XL Fleet Partnering with Curbtender to Develop All-Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Refuse Trucks. Companies will jointly develop a series of all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid electric refuse truck models across a range of Class 3-8 waste management vehicle options, beginning in 2021. You can read further details here

XL Fleet Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.52 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $18.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/21.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) full year performance was 105.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, XL Fleet Corp. shares are logging -40.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9768748 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) recorded performance in the market was -12.81%, having the revenues showcasing 105.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.72B, as it employees total of 60 workers.

The Analysts eye on XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.12, with a change in the price was noted +10.05. In a similar fashion, XL Fleet Corp. posted a movement of +94.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,863,843 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Raw Stochastic average of XL Fleet Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.77%.

Considering, the past performance of XL Fleet Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.65%, alongside a boost of 105.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 105.05% during last recorded quarter.