Gear up for the change! Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) has hit the volume of 1793188

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP), which is $13.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.35 after opening rate of $13.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.00 before closing at $11.12.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Landos Biopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Landos Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $16.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Landos Biopharma. All of the shares of the common stock are being offered by Landos Biopharma. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Landos Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -5.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.77 and $14.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1793188 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) recorded performance in the market was 16.58%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 594.99M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Analysts verdict on Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Landos Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Landos Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.58%.