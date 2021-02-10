Gear up for the change! AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has hit the volume of 8118367

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is priced at $2.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.675 and reached a high price of $2.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.59. The stock touched a low price of $2.67.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, AcelRx Announces Pricing of $27.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in healthcare institutions, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 14.5 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $27.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by AcelRx. The offering is expected to close on or about January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, AcelRx has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 2.2 million additional shares of common stock. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.94 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was 63.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -5.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 294.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8118367 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was 123.39%, having the revenues showcasing 91.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 290.74M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

The Analysts eye on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.66, with a change in the price was noted +1.49. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +116.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,946,493 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.78%.

Considering, the past performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.72%, alongside a boost of 63.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 105.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.03% during last recorded quarter.