EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.94M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) was valued at $9.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.81 while reaching the peak value of $11.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.331. The stock current value is $11.14.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, EZGO Technologies Ltd. Announces Closing of US$11.2 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering. via NewMediaWire — EZGO Technologies Ltd. (“EZGO” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: EZGO), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced the closing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 2,800,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of US$11.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, EZGO has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 26, 2021 under the ticker symbol “EZGO”. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -42.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.50 and $19.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1841171 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) recorded performance in the market was -38.49%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 119.76M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

The Analysts eye on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EZGO Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EZGO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)

Considering, the past performance of EZGO Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.49%. The shares 35.69% in the 7-day charts .