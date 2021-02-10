Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.44

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK), which is $4.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.80 after opening rate of $3.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.28 before closing at $3.20.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Evoke Pharma Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases, announced today the completion of its follow-on offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock, including 750,000 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the underwriter’s full exercise of its option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $2.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $14.4 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering costs. You can read further details here

Evoke Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.80 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $2.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) full year performance was 206.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evoke Pharma Inc. shares are logging -27.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 458.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $6.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9935264 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) recorded performance in the market was 70.93%, having the revenues showcasing 19.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.30M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evoke Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.50, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, Evoke Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -8.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 413,063 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK)

Raw Stochastic average of Evoke Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Evoke Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.45%, alongside a boost of 206.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 66.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.51% during last recorded quarter.