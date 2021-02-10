Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 5.47

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is priced at $11.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.25 and reached a high price of $12.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.34. The stock touched a low price of $11.03.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Officers and Directors of Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK). Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duties. Eastman Kodak is a technology company that provides hardware, software, and services to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment. You can read further details here

Eastman Kodak Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.99 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $7.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) full year performance was 257.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastman Kodak Company shares are logging -80.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 692.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $60.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8245189 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) recorded performance in the market was 46.07%, having the revenues showcasing 76.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 919.10M, as it employees total of 4922 workers.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eastman Kodak Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.75, with a change in the price was noted +3.38. In a similar fashion, Eastman Kodak Company posted a movement of +39.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,488,875 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KODK is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Kodak Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Eastman Kodak Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.81%, alongside a boost of 257.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.93% during last recorded quarter.